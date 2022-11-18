Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maha-Metro plans to use abandoned parking space at JM Road

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The automated parking at JM Road was built by PMC in 2007. However, in 2015, it was sealed off as it was illegally used by Sai Service Station Limited

Non-functional parking on JM Road. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Inadequate parking for commuters’ vehicles has been a bone of contention for Maha-Metro ever since the service was partially launched on March 6. Now, the Maha-Metro authorities have decided to utilise the non-functional mechanised parking of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Jungli Maharaj (JM) Road for their purpose.

“We have asked Pune Municipal Corporation to allow us to utilise mechanised parking at the JM Road. Once the permanent agreement is made with the civic body, the space will be used by Maha-Metro. The formalities are in process,” said Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration & Public Relations), Maha-Metro.

The automated parking at JM Road was built by PMC in 2007. However, in 2015, the then additional Municipal commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria sealed off the space as it was illegally used by Sai Service Station Limited, a private vehicle dealer.

Shortage of parking space on both the Metro lines – Vanaz to Garware College and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi-has resulted in major inconveniences to the commuters.

“As we have seen problems of parking near many stations, a parking space (mechanised parking) near Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden will benefit us a lot,” another Maha Metro official, who requested anonymity, said.

A senior PMC official from the traffic department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Talks with Maha-metro are progressing well and agreement is under consideration. The space is currently not used by PMC for parking as most commuters preferred other pay and park facilities on JM road,” he said.

