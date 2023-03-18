Maha-Metro says two stations almost complete, ground visit tells a different story

Maha-Metro on Saturday claimed that work of six stations – Deccan, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, Pune Municipal Corporation, Civil Court, Mangalwar Peth (RTO), Pune Railway Station and Ruby Hall Clinic will be completed by March end. However, contrary to the statement, the work on ground tells a different story. Work underway at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden station (HT PHOTO/SOURCED)

The work of the metro stations on the line Vanaz station – Garware college continues to progress at a snail’s pace.

Harshad Abhyankar, director, Save Pune Traffic Movement(SPTM) said, “The metro work in unlikely to finish till the end of March 2023 as the work of many stations is underway.”

A top official from Maha-Metro, requesting anonymity admitted that its a challenge to complete work of stations on this line by the end of March 2023.

“All stations are not 100 % ready. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Inspection team only visits stations when the work is 100 per cent completed. While the track work maybe completed, other works are still incomplete. Even if the line gets a CMRS certificate, it will not start immediately,” said the official.

According to the Maha-Metro release, Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan stations were challenging. “These stations will be the pride of Pune due to their distinctive design. These stations are designed in the shape of the turban of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was a very challenging task to design the mammoth station which is about 140 metres long, 26 metres high and 28 metres wide, like a Mawla Pagdi. As the structure of the station roof is three dimensional, the width and height of the roof varies along the length of the station,” added the release.

The Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan stations are on the riverbed and the height of the stations is 60 to 70 feet from the ground. Both these stations were divided into roof turban and non-turban work. The work of both sections was challenging due to their three-dimensional structure. As there was no direct road to the riverbed, it was difficult to transport heavy vehicles, cranes, concrete, granite, cement blocks, large iron pillars for roofing and roof sheets.

“The roofing works are now nearing completion without any untoward incident. These stations will soon be open for passengers.” added the release.

A pedestrian cable suspended bridge will connect Narayan Peth to Deccan Station and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Station to Shaniwar Peth.

“After completing the work on the route from Garware College Station to Ruby Hall Clinic Station CMRS inspection will be done,” added the release.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro said, “Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Stations have a unique design and are inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mawla turban. These stations will add to the beauty of the city. I would like to commend the workers and all the staff working for these stations, who have brought these works to completion under such challenging conditions.”