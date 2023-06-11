Maha-Metro sets December deadline to complete work in Pune

The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has set a target to complete all metro work in the city by December this year, said officials. The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has set a target to complete all metro work in the city by December this year, said officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

During a review meeting in the first week of April, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had given Maha-Metro a deadline to complete work by the end of April. However, metro work remains incomplete.

At present, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Security (CMRS) has conducted the first inspection of Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic metro stretch, and a second visit is scheduled soon.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Maha-Metro, said, “After receiving the completion certificate, passenger service will commence between Garware and Ruby Hall Clinic.”

Regarding the staircase work at the elevated metro stations between the said station, Sonawane said, “One staircase of the elevated stations has been completed. Passenger service can be initiated on these stations as they have lifts and escalators.”

“After completing the Garware to Ruby Hall Clinics stretch, we will focus on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch. The work to place the girder near the Bund Garden area took time. Staircase work is currently underway at Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, and Ramwadi stations,” he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate route is elevated from Pimpri Chinchwad to Range Hills and underground from Shivajinagar to Swargate. Out of the total 16 stations, only five are underground, including Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Budhawar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate. The underground station at Shivajinagar is ready for commuters and provides multimodal integration with easy access to the Shivajinagar railway station, PMPML bus depot, and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). It will also be connected to the Hinjewadi to Civil Court metro station.

Sonawane clarified, “The work for Budhawar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations is still pending. We will complete it by October-November.”