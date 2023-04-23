Maha-Metro yet to build FCI godown

PUNE On the said land, Maha-Metro is building an interchange metro station for all metro corridors. In return, they are committed to building a similar facility and handing it over to the FCI. (HT PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro is prepared to build and hand over a godown to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), however, they are unable to get suitable land within the municipal limits.

The Pune district administration handed over 27,000 square metres of FCI’s godown plot in Shivajinagar to Maha-Metro. In addition to this area, Maha-Metro also acquired nearby slum land from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The FCI facility was earlier utilised for election duty by the Election Commission.

“We have been waiting for land for our godown for the last six years,” claimed one senior official from the Pune food supply department.

“At the moment, we have established plans to rent out food grains in various locations. Maha-Metro is paying us the rent in accordance with the terms of our contract. We have purchased land in Uruli Devachi-Phursungi. The idea, however, is awaiting final approval from the state government.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “As per our contract, we will construct a godown and hand it over to the Food Corporation of India. However, they are yet to find suitable land to build the facility. When they get the plot from the state government, we’ll build a godown and hand it over to them.”