Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro yet to build FCI godown

Maha-Metro yet to build FCI godown

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 23, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The Maha-Metro is prepared to build and hand over a godown to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), however, they are unable to get suitable land within the municipal limits

PUNE

On the said land, Maha-Metro is building an interchange metro station for all metro corridors. In return, they are committed to building a similar facility and handing it over to the FCI. (HT PHOTO)
On the said land, Maha-Metro is building an interchange metro station for all metro corridors. In return, they are committed to building a similar facility and handing it over to the FCI. (HT PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro is prepared to build and hand over a godown to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), however, they are unable to get suitable land within the municipal limits.

The Pune district administration handed over 27,000 square metres of FCI’s godown plot in Shivajinagar to Maha-Metro. In addition to this area, Maha-Metro also acquired nearby slum land from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The FCI facility was earlier utilised for election duty by the Election Commission.

On the said land, Maha-Metro is building an interchange metro station for all metro corridors. In return, they are committed to building a similar facility and handing it over to the FCI.

“We have been waiting for land for our godown for the last six years,” claimed one senior official from the Pune food supply department.

“At the moment, we have established plans to rent out food grains in various locations. Maha-Metro is paying us the rent in accordance with the terms of our contract. We have purchased land in Uruli Devachi-Phursungi. The idea, however, is awaiting final approval from the state government.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “As per our contract, we will construct a godown and hand it over to the Food Corporation of India. However, they are yet to find suitable land to build the facility. When they get the plot from the state government, we’ll build a godown and hand it over to them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
director pune rent state government land food corporation of india shivajinagar godown + 6 more
director pune rent state government land food corporation of india shivajinagar godown + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out