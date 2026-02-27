Pune: The proposed 31.64-km metro corridor has hit a roadblock after the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) refused to part with 20 hectares of land required for a car shed for the Khadakwasla–Swargate–Hadapsar–Kharadi metro line undertaken by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). Following the refusal, Maha-Metro decided to escalate the matter and send a proposal to the Ministry of Jal Shakti seeking their intervention. Maha-Metro to move Jal Shakti ministry over CWPRS land row

The project, which comprises 28 stations over a length of 31.64 km, has been estimated to cost ₹9,897 crore by the state government. The proposed route received state approval in October 2024 and is currently awaiting final clearance from the Centre.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, visited the institute on February 4 and held discussions with CWPRS director Prabhat Chandra, explaining the importance of the land for the metro car shed.

RT Shinde, additional district collector, Maha-Metro, said, “A car shed has been proposed at Khadakwasla. Accordingly, land has been sought from CWPRS. Correspondence has been carried out, and Maha-Metro’s managing director, along with senior officials, also visited the institute. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

Explaining its stand, CWPRS officials said that the institute houses large physical models of rivers, dams and oceans, along with massive hangars, and that most of the available land is already in use. The institute emphasised that its research is not limited to numerical and mathematical studies but involves the construction and testing of large-scale physical models within its campus. It also cited future expansion needs as a reason for refusing the request.

Chandra said, “The institute has projects related to rivers and dams from various states and organisations across the country. Therefore, land is not available to be given for other purposes.”