Maharashtra: 5-member panel to probe Dindori well accident that killed 9 people

The Nashik district administration on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to probe the Dindori accident in which nine members of a family were killed after their vehicle fell into an unprotected roadside well. The damaged car after it fell into a well in Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori, Nashik, killing nine people on Saturday. (ANI)

The committee, headed by Sinnar municipal council chief officer Abhijit Kadam, has been asked to submit its report to district collector Ayush Prasad within a week.

The panel’s member secretary is Vinod Jagtap, design assistant at the Sinnar municipal council. Other members include assistant director of the Nashik Town Planning department Ravindra Chavan, executive engineer (municipal administration) in the collector’s office Yashwant Patil, and assistant commissioner (municipal administration) Rekha Vishwakarma.

The committee will conduct the probe under the leadership of additional district commissioner (municipal administration) Sham Gosavi.

Nine members of a family, including six children, died on Friday night in Dindori town after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in fell into the 25-metre-deep water-filled roadside well that lacked a safety wall. Dindori police later registered an FIR against the well owner, Rajendra Raje.

The Dindori Nagar Panchayat has since closed the well on the direction of BJP cabinet minister Girish Mahajan, who visited the accident site on Saturday.

“The committee will bring out the facts of the case and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the factors that led to the accident. The committee has to conduct a detailed review of the situation at the site, work methods, safety measures, and administrative responsibilities,” said Prasad.

The panel will visit the site for a physical inspection, record statements of concerned officials and workers, and examine the quality of work and implementation of safety norms.

“It will also have to suggest necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The Dindori Nagar Panchayat must provide all necessary documents, records, and cooperate with the panel during the investigation,” the collector said.

District officials said the incident has raised serious concerns over safety measures in road-related works, and indicated that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.