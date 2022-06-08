Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2022: 94.22% students clear offline HSC exam after studying online

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 examination on Wednesday, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 94.22 %, a considerable decline compared to last year when it recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.63%.

The pass percentage came down this year by 5.41 % as compared to 2021. Last year, when the board examinations were cancelled and students were given marks based on a three-year assessment formula.

As compared to 2020, when 90.66% students cleared exam, this year’s result been better by 3.56 % as the written offline examination was conducted after a gap of one year.

According to Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board, the board exams were held offline after a gap of one year while learning during the past two years - between July 2020 to March 2022 when students normally start preparing for exam - was mostly online due to Covid-induced restrictions.

“Considering that students may have lost practice over writing, the board had offered 30 minutes extra to students for each paper. Overall, the result this year compared to 2020 has been better by 3.56%. The comparison cannot be done with the last year’s result, as the results were declared through an alternative assessment criteria,” said Gosavi.

Maintaining consistency, girls performed better than boys. A total of 1,439,731 students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) registered in the state this year, of which 1,356,604 cleared the exam. Among those who cleared exam, 95.35% are girls and 93.29% are boys.

“For the last many years, pass percentage of girls has been more than boys and this year has been no exception,” said Gosavi.

Within Maharashtra, Pune division registered 93.61% while Konkan division topped with 97.21 %, followed by Nagpur – 96.52 %, Amaravati – 96.34 %, Latur- 95.25%, Kolhapur- 95.07%, Nashik- 95.03 %, Aurangabad- 94.97%, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91%.

Among the repeaters, a total of 35,527 had registered for examination this year, of which 18,755 cleared the examination. The passing percentage of repeater students in the state was 53.02%.

In 2021, a total of 46 students scored 100 % results, while 91,420 students scored above 90%. This year, no student could achieve 100% result while those who scored above 90 per cent were 10,047.

Among the different streams this year, Science recorded 98.30% pass percentage, Arts 90.51% pass percentage, Commerce 91.71%, and HSC Vocational 92.40% pass percentage.