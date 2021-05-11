Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra: Civic council worker seizes vegetables sold by his mother for flouting Covid restriction norms
pune news

Maharashtra: Civic council worker seizes vegetables sold by his mother for flouting Covid restriction norms

A video of Rashid Shaikh seizing the vegetables placed on the handcart parked near his house in Pathardi town and dumping them in the municipal council vehicle has gone viral on social media.
PTI | , Pune
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Representational: Shaikh said he had warned his mother who sells vegetables in advance about the rules.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Leading by example, a municipal council employee in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has seized vegetables being sold on a handcart by his mother in violation of the pandemic restrictions.

A video of Rashid Shaikh seizing the vegetables placed on the handcart parked near his house in Pathardi town and dumping them in the municipal council vehicle has gone viral on social media.

"As the restrictions are in place due to Covid-19, vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce by moving from one place to another. They are not supposed to set the stall at one place or sit in the market," said Shaikh who works as a conservancy staff with the Pathardi municipal council.

Shaikh said he had warned his mother who sells vegetables in advance about the rules.

"I had alerted my mother that all the vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce while on the move. During our drive, I found my mother had parked a handcart of vegetables outside our house in the main Bazar area. To send a stern message that violators will not be spared, I initiated the action and seized vegetables," said Shaikh.

Shaikh, 36, is a member of a flying squad authorised to take action against traders and vendors who flout the lockdown rules.

Pathardi Municipal Council Chief Officer Dhananjay Kolekar praised Shaikh for his act.

"After spotting his mother selling vegetables on a handcart outside their house during a drive, Shaikh seized vegetables. He has led by example," Kolekar added.

Leading by example, a municipal council employee in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has seized vegetables being sold on a handcart by his mother in violation of the pandemic restrictions.

A video of Rashid Shaikh seizing the vegetables placed on the handcart parked near his house in Pathardi town and dumping them in the municipal council vehicle has gone viral on social media.

"As the restrictions are in place due to Covid-19, vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce by moving from one place to another. They are not supposed to set the stall at one place or sit in the market," said Shaikh who works as a conservancy staff with the Pathardi municipal council.

Shaikh said he had warned his mother who sells vegetables in advance about the rules.

"I had alerted my mother that all the vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce while on the move. During our drive, I found my mother had parked a handcart of vegetables outside our house in the main Bazar area. To send a stern message that violators will not be spared, I initiated the action and seized vegetables," said Shaikh.

Shaikh, 36, is a member of a flying squad authorised to take action against traders and vendors who flout the lockdown rules.

Pathardi Municipal Council Chief Officer Dhananjay Kolekar praised Shaikh for his act.

"After spotting his mother selling vegetables on a handcart outside their house during a drive, Shaikh seized vegetables. He has led by example," Kolekar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP