Maharashtra: Civic council worker seizes vegetables sold by his mother for flouting Covid restriction norms

Leading by example, a municipal council employee in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has seized vegetables being sold on a handcart by his mother in violation of the pandemic restrictions.

A video of Rashid Shaikh seizing the vegetables placed on the handcart parked near his house in Pathardi town and dumping them in the municipal council vehicle has gone viral on social media.

"As the restrictions are in place due to Covid-19, vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce by moving from one place to another. They are not supposed to set the stall at one place or sit in the market," said Shaikh who works as a conservancy staff with the Pathardi municipal council.

Shaikh said he had warned his mother who sells vegetables in advance about the rules.

"I had alerted my mother that all the vegetable vendors are supposed to sell their produce while on the move. During our drive, I found my mother had parked a handcart of vegetables outside our house in the main Bazar area. To send a stern message that violators will not be spared, I initiated the action and seized vegetables," said Shaikh.

Shaikh, 36, is a member of a flying squad authorised to take action against traders and vendors who flout the lockdown rules.

Pathardi Municipal Council Chief Officer Dhananjay Kolekar praised Shaikh for his act.

"After spotting his mother selling vegetables on a handcart outside their house during a drive, Shaikh seized vegetables. He has led by example," Kolekar added.