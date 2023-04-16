Private schools to face action if they force parents to pay full fees for next academic year

Following complaints from parents about private English medium schools in Pune and across Maharashtra threatening not to declare their children’s results in the event they do not pay the fees for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 in one go, the education department has given strict instructions to all private schools in the state not to force parents in this manner even before the beginning of the new academic year. The education department has given strict instructions to all private schools in the state not to force parents to pay full fees in one go. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Of late, many parents have complained to the education department regarding private English medium schools in Pune and Maharashtra threatening not to declare their children’s results if they do not pay the full fees for the upcoming academic year, that too before the schools reopen. Parents are not ready to immediately pay the full fees for the next academic year. As such, they have complained to the education department.

The examinations of private school students across Maharashtra are over and the process of checking answer sheets and declaring results is currently underway. However, many schools have asked parents to pay their children’s fees for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 in one go, or face the prospect of not having their children’s results for the current academic year declared.

Archana Solanki, a parent from Pune, said, “We have paid the fees for the current academic year 2022-23. Therefore, there is no question of withholding the results of our children. We are ready to pay the fees after the school starts in the academic year 2023-24.”

Sharad Gosavi, director, state primary education department, said, “If there is any issue on the part of schools in terms of withholding marksheets and results of students, it should be reported to the office of the local education authority along with evidence. Action will be taken against such schools.”

Legally, there is provision for monthly payment of fees. However, private schools are still forcing parents to pay the full fees for the upcoming academic year which shows that they are being run arbitrarily. According to some parents, had the education department taken preventive measures, such a situation would not have arisen in the first place.