Maharashtra forest dept rescue injured leopard cub from Ahmednagar

pune news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Wildlife SOS vets are providing the leopard with fluid therapy and vitamin supplements along with Physiotherapy treatment. (HT PHOTO)
Prachi Bari

The Maharashtra forest department rescued an eight-nine month old female leopard cub Pathardi in the Ahmednagar district. The cub is undergoing treatment, said officials.

The cub, who has suffered grievous injuries has been in treatment for three days at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar

“This cub was brought to us with serious injuries whereupon during X-ray examination, we saw that there were injuries on its cervical vertebrae (the neck area of the spine). Due to the severity of the injuries, the leopard is currently unable to walk and we are providing physiotherapy to the leopard as it is unable to move. The animal is not able to consume anything at present, due to which we are administering fluid therapy and providing vitamin supplements along with a course of antibiotics,” said Dr Chandan Sawne.

According to regional forest officer in Junnar, “This cub was found in Tigaon Forest Range and was injured. We do not know how she was hurt. The cub was immediately moved to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the state forest department.”

