Maharashtra government allocates 302 crore for Pune metro

The Maharashtra government on Monday allocated a total of ₹490 crore for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) of which ₹302 crore is for Pune, and Rs188 crore for the Nagpur Metro.

The state government allocated Rs188.95 crore for the ongoing Maha Metro Nagpur Phase-I project the state budget tabled today by Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar for the financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, the state government allocated ₹302.19 crore for the Pune Metro rail project. Thus collectively, the state government allocated ₹491.14 crore for the two projects for 2021-22, said Maha metro.