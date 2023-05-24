Home / Cities / Pune News / Realtors say no NA permission will help speed up building process

Realtors say no NA permission will help speed up building process

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Developers needed to visit various offices to get NA permission and wait for a long time. However, now there will be no need the same process twice at two different agencies, said officials

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that builders will not need to take separate Non-Agricultural (NA) permission for a plot. Realtors in the city welcomed this decision.

This decision will ease and speed up the complex process of obtaining permissions needed to start construction work. (HT PHOTO)
This decision will ease and speed up the complex process of obtaining permissions needed to start construction work. (HT PHOTO)

Developers needed to visit various offices to get NA permission and wait for a long time. However, now there will be no need the same process twice at two different agencies, said officials.

CREDAI Pune Metro’s president Ranjit Naiknavare said, “Real Estate developers are required to take many permissions after the land purchase is done. It takes almost one to two years to start construction after land acquisition is done. The process for obtaining a NA permission involved application to collector to obtain sanad or certificate, opinion from town planning authorities before NA permission was granted. This decision will help get all the required permissions faster and this period would be reduced drastically.”

“This decision will ease and speed up the complex process of obtaining permissions needed to start construction work. One of the most important features mentioned in this circular is that the new process will have digital updation on revenue records and this will prevent our visits to multiple offices. All this will help accelerate the time required for completion of the project,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out