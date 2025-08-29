Maharashtra govt sets up panel to frame onion, tomato crop policy

The Maharashtra government has appointed a committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pasha Patel to draft a policy for onion and tomato crops in the state. Patel, who is also the president of the Agriculture Costs and Prices Commission, was given charge of the panel on July 18. On August 26, the state government appointed experts as members of the committee. Onion, though grown mainly in a few western Maharashtra districts, particularly Nashik, has long been regarded as a politically sensitive crop. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The panel will deliberate on a range of issues related to onion and tomato farming, both of which have significant economic and political implications. It will later submit its recommendations to the state government. Members of the panel include Parashram Patil, Dikpal Girase, Chandrakant Chavan and Rahul Rathi.

Onion, though grown mainly in a few western Maharashtra districts, particularly Nashik, has long been regarded as a politically sensitive crop. Fluctuations in its price often trigger national-level concern, with sharp increases drawing immediate public and media attention.

Tomato, meanwhile, is considered a cash crop, with Pune district being one of its largest producers. Farmers cultivating both onion and tomato have been demanding that the state announce minimum support prices (MSP) to protect them from market volatility.