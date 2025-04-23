Menu Explore
Maharashtra Govt slaps 10 Lakh fine on Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over denial of emergency care 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The case brought to light serious lapses in the enforcement of guidelines meant to protect patients in emergencies

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has been fined 10 lakh by a government-appointed committee for violating key provisions under the Maharashtra State Public Charitable Trust Scheme. The committee, led by joint charity commissioner Rajni Kshirsagar, found the hospital guilty after probing the death of Tanisha Bhise — a pregnant woman who allegedly died after being denied admission due to her family’s inability to pay a 10 lakh advance. 

This fund is meant to ensure free or subsidised care for the economically weaker sections.  (HT)
This fund is meant to ensure free or subsidised care for the economically weaker sections.

The case brought to light serious lapses in the enforcement of guidelines meant to protect patients in emergencies. As per a government resolution dated April 4, the hospital’s refusal to provide immediate care breached Clause III of the charitable hospital norms, which mandate that no advance payment should be demanded in emergency cases and life-saving treatment must be provided without delay. 

Further, investigations revealed that the hospital violated its obligations under Section 41AA of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, which requires charitable hospitals with annual expenses exceeding 5 lakh to earmark 2% of their billing towards an Indigent Patients’ Fund (IPF). This fund is meant to ensure free or subsidised care for the economically weaker sections. 

The inquiry committee’s report, submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday, noted that Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital not only failed to meet these legal responsibilities but also contributed to a tragic and avoidable loss of life, exposing serious flaws in the system meant to safeguard underprivileged patients. 

