MSEDCL launches WhatsApp, SMS, call services for citizens to report hazardous power systems

To prevent accidents stemming from broken/dangling electric wires and open dipole boxes (DPs) this monsoon, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) or Mahavitaran has introduced dedicated numbers (WhatsApp, SMS and calls) at the Pune Circle-level for citizens to report hazardous electrical systems prompting immediate repairs/intervention.

Areas such as Janata Colony, Parvati Darshan, Padmavati, Hadapsar, Ramwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Colony, old Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, Yerawada, Kelewadi (Kothrud) are particularly vulnerable (Representative photo)

Ankush Nale, director of the Pune regional division of Mahavitaran, has directed that swift action be taken upon receiving complaints from concerned citizens on WhatsApp/SMS. Mahavitaran has urged citizens to utilise these digital platforms to communicate concerns over dangerous electrical systems for speedy resolution of potential risks.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “It is important to remember that electricity is an essential part of our lives, but we must handle it with great care and safety. Sometimes, people neglect safety rules and act recklessly, leading to severe consequences.”

“Mahavitaran officials have been instructed to follow up on repair works diligently. After resolving the reported issues, they are required to share photographic evidence/information about the rectified power systems with the concerned citizens via WhatsApp or messages,” Pawar said.

Citizens can send complaints along with photographs and the precise address/location on WhatsApp number 7875767123. In addition to the WhatsApp and SMS channels, they can report dangerous electrical systems by dialling toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435 provided by Mahavitaran.

While the citizens’ safety remains Mahavitaran’s top priority, the city’s densely populated slums face a looming threat in the form of leaning electric poles, hanging wires and swaying cable networks. Areas such as Janata Colony, Parvati Darshan, Padmavati, Hadapsar, Ramwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Colony, old Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, Yerawada, Kelewadi (Kothrud) are particularly vulnerable. Whereas the open electrical conduits at Gultekdi Industrial Estate continue to be potential hazards.

To address the issue, the ‘BJP Slum Front’ has vehemently demanded the removal of open electrical wires hanging precariously on residential structures. A formal statement has been submitted to Mahavitaran officials, demanding swift action to mitigate the dangers posed by hazardous wires.

Shrinivas Kandul, chief engineer of the electrical department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Overhead electricity wires are a major issue in Pune city. We are carrying out work to avoid accidents with the help of local MLA funds and PMC ward development funds.”

The dangerous state of electrical infrastructure in the city’s slums demands immediate attention and collaborative efforts should be undertaken to safeguard the lives and property of the slumdwellers.

Fifty-three dead in electricity-related accidents last year

Last year, a total 53 people lost their lives and 29 others were injured in accidents across the Pune Circle involving broken/open wires and switchboards; fallen electric poles and electric shocks. Additionally, 36 animals lost their lives in these accidents, a majority of which occurred during the rainy season.

