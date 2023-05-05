Will respond to queries raised by CoEPTU, says Maha-Metro

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on Friday said it will respond to the queries raised by the College of Engineering Pune Technological University (CoEPTU), which is conducting a technical audit of Pune Metro stations. Despite several trial runs, the team found issues in few stations of Pune Metro. (HT PHOTO)

On April 13 this year, the Bombay High Court hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising concern over the quality of work and public safety directed COEPTU to submit within a week a fresh structural audit report on the Pune Metro. City-based structural engineer Narayan Kochak and consulting civil engineer Shirish Khasbardar had filed the PIL in HC after Maha-Metro claimed the interim report by COEPTU was not satisfactory.

“In this context, CoEPTU has submitted queries/observation report to Maha-Metro for seeking clarification on technical matters. Maha-Metro will clarify the queries/observations communicated by CoEPTU as soon as possible. The university after receiving clarifications will issue the final closure report to Maha-Metro and the order of the High Court of Bombay will be complied with,” a statement issued by Maha-Metro stated.

The PIL raised issues about the quality of construction and “structural safety of the superstructures of the Pune Metro stations and systematic failure of quality assurance and quality control system of the Pune Metro rail projects.”

In the complaints, issues about steel structure at some of the stations - Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop and Garware College Station, minor rectifications of steel structure — were flagged off.