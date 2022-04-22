Maharashtra plans to procure coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Sonia Gandhi: Ajit Pawar

Facing coal shortage, the Maharashtra government plans to buy coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The state is facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal with some parts reporting load shedding.

Pawar said, “I don’t want to blame the central government but there is shortage of coal for electricity generation. The state cabinet has already given its nod to import coal.”

He said, “Maharashtra government is planning to purchase a coal block at Chhattisgarh and energy minister Nitin Raut is holding meetings with other stakeholders. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to us offering support to tide over the crisis.”

The minister said that over 12 states are facing coal shortage. “Availability of rakes (railway wagons) is also a factor for coal shortage,” he said.

Pawar said that Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra.