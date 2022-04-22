Maharashtra plans to procure coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Sonia Gandhi: Ajit Pawar
Facing coal shortage, the Maharashtra government plans to buy coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The state is facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal with some parts reporting load shedding.
Pawar said, “I don’t want to blame the central government but there is shortage of coal for electricity generation. The state cabinet has already given its nod to import coal.”
He said, “Maharashtra government is planning to purchase a coal block at Chhattisgarh and energy minister Nitin Raut is holding meetings with other stakeholders. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to us offering support to tide over the crisis.”
The minister said that over 12 states are facing coal shortage. “Availability of rakes (railway wagons) is also a factor for coal shortage,” he said.
Pawar said that Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra.
-
GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details
With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours. According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him.
-
Commuters suffer as BEST drivers go on flash strike for salary dues
Several passengers travelling by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking buses suffered commuting woes during the peak hours on Friday after drivers of the leased buses went on a flash strike for the second day. The drivers went on a protest in the bus depots from Friday morning as their contractors delayed their salaries by up to two months. Passengers stated they had to travel by shared auto-rickshaw and taxis which charged them extra.
-
Security tightened outside Matoshree as Rana, wife plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai After independent Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament Navneet Rana threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday, security has been tightened outside the chief minister's Bandra house. Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers also gathered outside the Bandra house and even staged protests outside the couple's house in Khar. The Shiv Sena leaders said that they plan to stop the couple outside their residence in Khar.
-
Heatwave to return next week in Delhi
Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark next week. The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
-
Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases; 68 fresh infections in Mumbai
Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503, a health department bulletin showed. This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day; a day ago, as many as 179 people tested positive for the infection, while the corresponding tally for April 19 and 20 stood at 137 and 162, respectively.
