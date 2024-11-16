Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis slams opposition’s claims of losing projects to Gujarat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted the opposition’s allegation of Maharashtra losing projects to Gujarat and said that the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has secured 52 per cent of the total investment in the country. The entire country is 48 per cent and Maharashtra is in 52 per cent. I say, how fortunate Gujarat is. They don’t even need to advertise. The MVA advertises for them, said Fadnavis. (HT FILE)

Fadnavis, while addressing a rally in Balajinagar Dhankawadi for the Khadakwasla assembly, blamed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule have become the mouthpiece of Gujarat and are doing free publicity for the state and defaming Maharashtra.

“I sometimes question myself how do these people (opposition) have the confidence to lie so much? I was the Chief Minister in 2014-19, I was the number one investor in the FDI in Maharashtra. In 2019, I became the Chief Minister. In 2020, number 1 was Karnataka. Maharashtra went to number 4. Then in 2021, number 1 was Gujarat., Maharashtra went to number 4.”

“As soon as our new government came, Maharashtra went to number 1 again. In 2022, in 2023, and in 2024, the current RBI report that has been published, 52 per cent of the investment in the country has come from Maharashtra. There is no competition between Gujarat and Karnataka. The entire country is 48 per cent and Maharashtra is in 52 per cent. I say, how fortunate Gujarat is. They don’t even need to advertise. The MVA advertises for them,” said Fadnavis.

On Thursday, Pawar during a public rally in Dhankawadi, had attacked the Mahayuti government over Maharashtra losing the number one rank. Pawar even blamed industries from Mahrashtra moving to Gujarat.