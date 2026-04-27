Maharashtra raises compensation for capturing conflict monkeys

Pune: In a move aimed at strengthening its response to rising human-wildlife conflict, the Maharashtra government has doubled the compensation for capturing and relocating monkeys to ₹600 per animal, up from the earlier ₹300. Three monkeys from SGNP forest entered a residential complex at Thane's Samta Nagar in search of food, creating much excitement and ruckus among residents. (Photo: Praful Gangurde)

The revised compensation was formalised through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on April 22. The decision builds on an existing standard operating procedure (SOP) introduced in April last year for the safe capture and release of conflict-prone species such as rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) and langurs (Semnopithecus entellus).

As per the earlier GR, the maximum expenditure for such rescue operations, including logistical costs, remains capped at ₹15,000 per case.

Officials said the latest revision follows repeated representations from public representatives and field authorities, who flagged operational challenges and rising costs associated with rescue efforts. The issue was also discussed at a recent state-level meeting.

Under the new framework, individuals or authorised agencies undertaking rescue operations will receive ₹600 per monkey, subject to the animal being safely captured and released into its natural habitat. The revised rates have come into immediate effect.

Wildlife experts and field officials have welcomed the move. “The increase is satisfactory and will support rescuers engaged in conflict mitigation,” said Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden, Satara district.

Human-monkey conflict continues to pose a significant challenge in parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Districts such as Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg have reported frequent incidents, with crop damage emerging as a major concern for farmers. In Ratnagiri alone, more than 5,600 monkeys have reportedly been involved in conflict situations between 2024 and 2026.

Girija Desai, district forest officer, Ratnagiri, said areas such as Dapoli and Rajapur remain among the worst affected.

In a recent case in February, a monkey entered a warehouse in the Talegaon Dabhade MIDC area, disrupting operations for several hours and causing losses estimated at ₹1–2 lakh.

Forest officials attribute the increase in conflict to changing human behaviour and land-use patterns. “In many cases, the conflict arises because people feed monkeys. When food is not available, the animals tend to become aggressive,” said Prakash Shinde, range forest officer, Maval.