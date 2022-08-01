Maharashtra reports 52 cases of BA.5, 10 of BA.4 Omicron subvariants
At least 52 patients of BA.5 and 10 of BA.4 subvariants of Omicron tested positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. According to the state health department, 79 patients of BA.2.75 also tested positive on Sunday.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 52 patients of BA.5 and 10 of BA 4 have been found in the state. Along with these 79 patients of BA.2.75 were also found.”
“While 8 cases of BA.2.75 are from Solapur, all remaining cases are from Pune. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 258 and that of BA.2.75 to 199,” said Dr Awate.
He added that the district-wise tally has also seen a rise.
“For BA.4 and BA.5 patients, Pune has 163 patients while Mumbai has 51, 16 from Thane, 7 from Raigad, 5 from Sangli, 8 from Nagpur, 4 from Palghar and two from Kolhapur,” said Dr Awate.
He added that now there are 199 patients of BA.2.75 variant in Maharashtra.
“There are 127 patients from Pune, 33 from Nagpur, 12 from Yavatmal, 8 from Solapur, 5 from Mumbai, 4 from Akola, three from Thane, and two from Washim. One each patient was tested positive from Amaravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Sangli,” said Dr Awate.
On Sunday, there were 1849 new cases in the state and three Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state till Sunday was 1.84 per cent.
-
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
-
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
-
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
-
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
-
Ludhiana government schools fail to enrol students in higher classes despite upgrade
While three primary schools were upgraded to middle schools, eight of the middle schools were given the status of government high schools. Eight high schools were in turn upgraded to government senior secondary schools following the orders dated December 21, 2021. There are a total of 204 students in the school from Classes 6 to 8. Students were also transferred from the high school in Ratanheri to nearby government schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics