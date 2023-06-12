Now, state-level institutional ranking on the lines of NIRF: Chandrakant Patil

Following Maharashtra’s dismal performance in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2023 as announced recently by the central education ministry, the state government has decided to declare the ranking of state-level educational institutions on the lines of the NIRF.

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The state-level ranking will help increase the percentage of educational institutions in Maharashtra at the national level. Along with this, to score the first rank in the ranking of the said state-level educational institutions, the universities and colleges of Maharashtra will have to fight and they will be encouraged.”

“A committee for state-level institutional ranking (SIRF) will soon be set up under the higher and technical education department. This committee will discuss and decide the criteria for the said state-level institutional ranking and the categories to be included. Also, this committee will be responsible for preparing a detailed plan of state-level institutional ranking,” Patil said.

In the recently announced NIRF 2023, Maharashtra’s performance has fallen significantly with not a single university or college in the state featuring in the top 10 universities and colleges in the country. The NIRF is announced across categories namely general, overall, universities, engineering, management, college, medicine, architecture and planning, law, dentistry, research institutes and agriculture and allied fields. While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has secured first place in the NIRF ‘general’ category this year as well; IISC Bangalore has secured second position; and IIT Delhi has made it to third position, surpassing IIT Mumbai. In the ‘overall’ category, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has plummeted from 12th to 19th position; Institute of Chemical Technology has fallen from 14th to 23rd position; Symbiosis International University (SIU) has dropped to 32nd position; Dr D Y Patil University to 46th position; and Bharti University to 91st position.

