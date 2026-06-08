The Maharashtra Public Health Department has completed the transfer process for 4,193 health employees through a counselling-based system aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability, officials said on Sunday. Maharashtra transfers 4,193 health employees through counselling-based process

Out of 4,506 employees eligible for transfer across the state, recommendations were made for 4,193 employees.

The officials said the system was designed to remove ambiguity and improve employee confidence by taking into account service seniority, preferred postings, service in remote areas, medical conditions and family circumstances.

To ensure transparency, the department prepared separate schedules and guidelines for each health circle. Continuous support was provided through video conferences, while objections raised by employees were addressed promptly. The entire counselling process was videographed.

The sessions were conducted between May 13 and May 23, 2026, across the health circles of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Akola, Nashik, Kolhapur, Pune, Latur and Thane, along with various specialised health institutions. Officials said the process was completed smoothly and without disputes.

The transferred staff included 1,575 nurses, 808 multipurpose health workers (male), 197 junior clerks, 160 pharmacy officers and 149 laboratory assistants.

The department also published lists of vacant posts and eligible employees on its website and notice boards. State-level observers were appointed to monitor each stage, and employee feedback was shared on social media platforms.

Dr Vijay Kandewad, director of Health Services, Maharashtra, said, “The transfer process received excellent cooperation and response from employees across Maharashtra. This support helped us conduct the exercise in a more systematic, planned and transparent manner. The counselling-based model ensured fairness and clarity at every stage.”

Officials said the initiative addresses a long-standing demand from employee organisations for a transparent transfer mechanism.