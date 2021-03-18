Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra's Pune district records 4,965 fresh Covid cases;
"Of the total number of new cases, 2,752 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the overall tally reached 2,26,549," a health official said.
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the district's death toll reached 9,486, he said.

A total of 885 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day in the district.

With 1,296 new cases in neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the caseload there mounted to 1,18,192, he added.

