MSEDCL to install smart meters with automatic power disconnect in Pune

Even as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) aka Mahavitaran is preparing to install smart prepaid meters in Pune and across Maharashtra in the coming days, the company has asked for an ‘automatic power disconnection facility’ in these meters for consumers who fail to pay electricity bills on time.

MSEDCL is preparing to install smart prepaid meters in Pune (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL, Pune Circle, said, “Currently, our men visit consumers’ homes and note down meter readings. We also disconnect the power manually if the consumer fails to pay the bill in time. During manual disconnection of power however, there is manhandling by Mahavitaran officials and sometimes, people thrash them. To avoid all these things, we have suggested and also demanded that an automatic power disconnection facility be provided in these meters from the main office.”

“There are 32 lakh consumers in the Pune Circle whereas 22,87,350 smart prepaid meters will be installed. After installation of these smart meters, consumers will get accurate electricity bills. The smart meters will help reduce the distribution losses of Mahavitaran and revenues will increase. That apart, consumers will get quality and uninterrupted power supply,” Pawar said.

“Now, we will replace the old meters with smart meters. Smart meters will have both options namely, normal and prepaid. We will not force consumers to install smart prepaid meters. It will be left to the consumers as to which smart meter (prepaid or normal) they want,” Pawar said.

There is a difference between smart prepaid meters and smart normal meters. Smart prepaid meters cost around Rs2,600 per piece, and come with an online recharge facility once the earlier charge ends just like in a prepaid mobile. A Mahavitaran official said that earlier, the company had launched the smart prepaid meter scheme but it did not garner good response from consumers. Finally, Mahavitaran installed smart prepaid meters in government offices, the official said.

Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Grahak Manch, a consumer organisation, questioned, “Mahavitaran must publish a white paper explaining why its earlier smart prepaid meter project failed. Currently, there is a shortage of regular meters in the city as far as new connections are concerned. How can Mahavitaran even think of providing such a large number of smart meters, that too without the necessary smart infrastructure in place? Who is going to pay for the kind of investment needed for this project? The central government will provide funds like it does for smart city projects et al but who is to blame in the event the project fails? Mahavitaran is simply wasting the consumers’ money on fancy ideas…”

Plans are afoot to install smart prepaid meters in four regional divisions of the state, namely Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan at a projected cost of Rs15,000 crores in the first phase of the central government’s Revised Distribution Area Scheme (RDSS). Mahavitaran has already floated tenders for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service providers.

