Mahayuti to win assembly polls with ‘huge majority’: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spectacular victory in the recent assembly polls in his state will be replicated in Maharashtra and the ruling Mahayuti coalition, of which the national party is a constituent, will win the November 20 elections with a “huge majority”. The Haryana CM said there was no discrimination in implementations of welfare schemes by the Modi government. (Nayab Saini-X)

Addressing a press conference in Pune, the BJP leader, who took over as CM for a second term in October, accused the Congress of orchestrating the 2020-21 farmer agitation against the three contentious agriculture laws, which were later rolled back by the Centre.

Saini said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandh had given various promises in Hariyana, Karnataka and Telangana elections but did not implement it. Even during the Lok Sabha election, the party misled voters. Now, the people should be alert about false promises.”

Under prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the poor hold the first right to the country’s resources and this was in sharp contrast to the Congress position that minorities should get priority in accessing them, he said.

The Haryana CM said there was no discrimination in implementations of welfare schemes by the Modi government.

“I would like to tell my Muslim brothers that in schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana (free LPG connection), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing), Ayushman Yojana (health), there was no discrimination. No distinction is made on whether the beneficiary is a Hindu or Muslim,” he said.

“The Congress insulted the President of India, they insulted Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. On the contrary, the BJP-led government gave respect to Dr Ambedkar by declaring the five places closely associated with him as Panch Teerth. The Congress does vote-bank politics and exploits the poor. Because of this, the people of Haryana rejected the Congress,” he said.

