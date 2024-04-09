 Mahyuti holds meeting for Maval candidate - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mahyuti holds meeting for Maval candidate

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 09, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Senior leaders of the Mahayuti on Monday held the first meeting after Shrirang Barne was officially announced as Mahayuti candidate for Maval Lok Sabha constituency

Senior leaders of the Mahayuti on Monday held the first meeting after Shrirang Barne was officially announced as Mahayuti candidate for Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Barne will contest against Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT) who was announced the official candidate of MVA for Maval. (HT PHOTO)
Barne will contest against Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT) who was announced the official candidate of MVA for Maval. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has begun campaigning for Barne. He is a two-time MP who had previously defeated Ajit’s son Parth Pawar by a margin of two lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval parliamentary constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Pawar, said, “The opposition candidate (Sanjog Waghere) was with us for years and some might have good relations with most of us but I advise everyone not to hold any meeting with him. Such meetings may spark speculation before elections. We all have to work for the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena and ensure our candidate wins this election.”

Barne, said, “After my name was announced as the official candidate, Pawar was the first person to call and assure me that his party will work for me in Maval.”

Barne will contest against Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT) who was announced the official candidate of MVA for Maval.

Other leaders present at the meeting included--BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant (Eknath Shinde faction) attended the meeting relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil, MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Sunil Shelke, Uma Khapare, and Chandrakanta Sonkamble of RPI from the Athavale group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Mahyuti holds meeting for Maval candidate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On