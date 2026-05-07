Major fire at pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road doused after two hours

A massive fire broke out at a pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the blaze prompted a swift multi-agency response and kept firefighters engaged for nearly two hours before they brought it under control.

Fire Brigade officials said that around 41 personnel, including 25 from PCMC and 16 firefighters from other local bodies, were involved in the operation (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to fire brigade officials, the control room received a call about the fire incident at Krishnani’s godown around 3:15 pm. Following this, teams from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade rushed to the spot. Two Fire tenders from the PCMC’s Chowiswadi fire station reached the location within 12 minutes.

In total, two fire tenders and one foam tender from PCMC, one tender from PMRDA, and one from the Chakan Municipal Council were deployed. Fire Brigade officials said that around 41 personnel, including 25 from PCMC and 16 firefighters from other local bodies, were involved in the operation.

The fire broke out in a godown belonging to Krishnani, which stored drinking water pipes and CNG pipelines. The blaze spread rapidly due to the nature of the stored materials, making it difficult to control initially.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fire was massive when we reached the spot. Water alone was not effective in controlling it due to the type of material involved. Foam was used extensively, which helped bring the fire under control,” said Vikas Niak, Fire Team Leader, PCMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire was massive when we reached the spot. Water alone was not effective in controlling it due to the type of material involved. Foam was used extensively, which helped bring the fire under control,” said Vikas Niak, Fire Team Leader, PCMC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Initial attempts using water and earth-moving equipment, such as a JCB, did not yield results; a foam tender was then used to contain the flames. Prima facie, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial attempts using water and earth-moving equipment, such as a JCB, did not yield results; a foam tender was then used to contain the flames. Prima facie, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Alandi Municipal Council. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Fire officials said timely response and coordinated efforts of multiple agencies helped prevent the fire from spreading further and avert a major disaster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Alandi Municipal Council. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Fire officials said timely response and coordinated efforts of multiple agencies helped prevent the fire from spreading further and avert a major disaster. {{/usCountry}}

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