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Major fire at pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road doused after two hours

A massive fire at a pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road was controlled after two hours by multiple agencies; no injuries reported.

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A massive fire broke out at a pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the blaze prompted a swift multi-agency response and kept firefighters engaged for nearly two hours before they brought it under control.

Fire Brigade officials said that around 41 personnel, including 25 from PCMC and 16 firefighters from other local bodies, were involved in the operation (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to fire brigade officials, the control room received a call about the fire incident at Krishnani’s godown around 3:15 pm. Following this, teams from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade rushed to the spot. Two Fire tenders from the PCMC’s Chowiswadi fire station reached the location within 12 minutes.

In total, two fire tenders and one foam tender from PCMC, one tender from PMRDA, and one from the Chakan Municipal Council were deployed. Fire Brigade officials said that around 41 personnel, including 25 from PCMC and 16 firefighters from other local bodies, were involved in the operation.

The fire broke out in a godown belonging to Krishnani, which stored drinking water pipes and CNG pipelines. The blaze spread rapidly due to the nature of the stored materials, making it difficult to control initially.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Major fire at pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road doused after two hours
Home / Cities / Pune / Major fire at pipeline godown on Vadgaon–Alandi Road doused after two hours
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