Fire at paper godown in Market Yard, none injured

A major fire broke out at a paper godown in the Gol market area in Market Yard on Monday, officials said. No casualties have been reported, they added.

The fire brigade received a fire call at around 1:05 am on Monday after which a team of firemen along with nine fire tenders rushed to the spot. (HT PHOTO)

The fire brigade received a fire call at around 1:05 am on Monday after which a team of firemen along with nine fire tenders rushed to the spot. They found that fire spread in 500 square feet of godown which contained papers and other paper materials.

By using a cutter, a team of fire brigade officials broke the lock of the godown and doused the fire by using a water pump. The fire was bought under control in one and a half hours. All paper materials and two tempos were gutted in the incident.

Officials said, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but a short circuit might likely be the reason.

In another fire incident, a fire broke out at a flat on the third floor of a private building in the Mohamadwadi area in Wanorie. According to officials, they received a call at around midnight on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

