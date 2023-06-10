Fire breaks out at scrap godown

Pune: A major fire broke out at the Dudhane Lawns area in Karvenagar on Saturday morning, said officials.

Fire brigade staff salvaged one mini truck from the burnt godown. Officials are yet to determine the cause of fire. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The fire broke out at a home appliance scrap godown spread across 4,000-5,000 square feet along the riverside. The fire brigade department received the alert at around 11:36 am on Saturday.

Five fire tenders from Erandwane, Kothrud, Warje and Sinhgad Road stations rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in 15 minutes.

According to the officials, owner Ashish Kahtpe had rented out the godwon to Ramesh Kumar Prajapati who used to store scrap materials. Fire brigade staff salvaged one mini truck from the burnt godown. Officials are yet to determine the cause of fire.

