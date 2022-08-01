Make Zoting Committee report on Eknath Khadse public: BJP
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan said that his party will request chief minister Eknath Shinde to put on record the report prepared by the committee under retired justice DB Zoting to probe the allegations of Eknath Khadse before the state legislative assembly.
A one-man judicial commission of Justice DS Zoting, set up in 2016 to probe allegations against the then BJP revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who later joined NCP, had passed strictures against him, saying his direction to transfer a prime piece of MIDC land in Bhosari in favour of his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhari was “vitiated by fraud”.
The report, which was never made public by the Devendra Fadnavis government, also called Khadse’s actions “abuse of official position”.
Mahajan, while speaking to reporters in Jalgaon said, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government never made the report public fearing the outcome will come into public domain.
“We will request chief minister Eknath Shinde to present it in the assembly. The case against Khadse is serious and that is why Khadse’s son-in-law has not been granted bail even after a year of his arrest,” said Mahajan.
On Saturday, Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) submitted an application with Pune court seeking to examine fresh “material” submitted by complainant and investigate a land deal case against former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.
ACB Pune unit filed an application seeking permission for further investigation, taking cognisance of documents submitted by Hemant Gavande on whose complaint a case was filed by ACB in 2017. Gavande had earlier this week submitted additional documents with sessions court where ACB had filed closure report in 2018.
Additional sessions Judge SB Hedau accepted the application and read out the matter for further hearing later this month.
In 2017, Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande had filed a complainant alleging that Khadse bought a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Area (MIDC) in 2016 by misusing his position as the revenue minister in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state. It is alleged that Khadse manipulated the actual market price of the land, incurring the state exchequer a loss of ₹61.25 crore.
-
Only 397 pet dogs registered with MCD, compliance remains minimal
Data from the veterinary department of the unified MCD shows that only 397 pet dogs have been registered with the municipal body till July 14, 2022. Of them, the maximum registrations -- 263 -- are in south Delhi while 93 are registered in north Delhi and 41 in east Delhi, the data shows. In all, the MCD this year has collected ₹1,57,000 as registration fee from pet owners.
-
500-metre elevated road to link Jangpura RRTS station with Ring Road
New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has invited bids for the construction of a 500-metre-long elevated road between its proposed transit hub at Jangpura and Ring Road, an NCRTC spokesperson said. “NCRTC is constructing an elevated road from Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) to the NCRTC Complex, Jangpura of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor. This elevated road will provide connectivity to the RRTS station of Jangpura,” said NCRTC spokesperson.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU adopts another village under Farmer FIRST Project
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU) under the ICAR sponsored Farmer FIRST Project adopted Hamidi village in Mehal Kalan block. A meeting was held by the project team members, comprising YS Jadoun (principal investigator), Amandeep Singh (co-principal investigator) and SK Kansal, in Hamidi village in the presence of Jaswinder Singh, sarpanch, panchayat members and other prominent persons of the village. The members briefed about the various activities to be conducted in future.
-
PMC cracks whip on 14 housing societies for not processing waste, residents irked
As per the data shared by Pune Municipal Corporation's solid waste management department, societies have been fine ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. Vice-chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Federation, Suhas Patwardhan said, “Collecting fine is not the right decision, as many societies cannot install waste processing plant due to space constraint.” As per PMC guidelines, any housing society or commercial establishment generating more than 100 kg garbage are considered as bulk waste generators.
-
Before 2017, many students went to school barefoot: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that government schools were in a dilapidated condition before 2017 with nearly 60% of girls and many boys going there barefoot, but when students started getting free bags, uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters etc, they started having a sense of pride while going to school. After the BJP came to power, over 1.62 lakh teachers were appointed in basic and secondary schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics