Man abducted for not returning money

A man from Bhosari was allegedly abducted and held captive by a group of people known to him as he failed to return money borrowed by him, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 am at Wakad bridge in Pimpri-Chinchwad on May 6.

The accused have been identified as Aman Amin Sheikh (21) and Rafikbhai Mehbub Sheikh (28) from Dehu Road area and two others. Wakad police have arrested Aman and Rafikbhai.

According to the police, the complainant Javed Arif Khan (26) and the accused are known to each other. Aman had given ₹1 lakh to the complainant. After repeated requests, when Javed failed to return money, the accused along with his accomplices abducted the former and beat him up at Dehu Road riverbed. The accused later brought Javed to a flat in Pune and called the complainant’s father and brother threatening them to give the money and secure release of the complainant.

Police have arrested two of the accused and filed a case under Sections 365, 342, 324, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

