Man allegedly beaten to death over love affair in Sangvi

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Sangvi over an alleged love affair with the daughter of one of the accused. The incident was reported on July 22 at Pimple Gurav. According to Sangvi police, Ghengat was in a relationship with the daughter of Prashant Sarsar. However, the parents of the girl were opposing their relationship. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Ghengat. Initially, a medico-legal case was filed at Bund Garden police station, and it was transferred to Sangvi police station on Friday.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested nine suspects involved.

Followed by which Sangvi police arrested Prashnat Khokar, Karan Khokar, Surendra Sarsar, Prashant Sarsar, a female accused, Sagar Sarsar, a female accused, Akshay Sarsar, and Yuvraj Solankhe. Two others, Navin Piwal, Vinod Solankhi, were booked.

On 20 July, Ghengat attempted suicide, but he survived. Later on July 22, the accused Prashant Sarsar called Ghengat and his parents at his home to discuss the issue. At that time, it is alleged that the accused, along with others, beat up the boy brutally, in which his vital parts were injured. Police said, during the medical treatment, he died in the hospital on July 26.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the crime was the victim’s alleged affair with the accused’s daughter. We have taken nine accused into custody, and further investigation is underway,” said a senior officer from Sangvi police station.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s family, Sangvi police registered a case of murder under sections 103, 189(2), 191(2), 190, 352, 351(2), 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).