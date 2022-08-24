Man alleges wife hired mantrik to control him through black magic

A local court in Pune has taken cognisance of allegations against a woman professor working at a reputed engineering college and has directed for further investigation under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 200 following allegations of harassment and black magic by her engineer husband.

A 37-year-old complainant, who is also an IT professional alleged that his wife and in-laws with the help of two mantriks (godmen) carried out black magic acts to get “control over him”.

The man had earlier made a complaint application against the accused with Chatushrungi police station and Pune police commissioner, hough no cognisance was taken. Later, the complainant approached the court in March this year.

Court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) SV Nimse in its order dated July 29 said, “The accused are alleged to have committed the offences under the provisions of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and under IPC.”

Counsel for the complainant advocate Pappu Morwal said, “Court has taken cognisance under section 200 of CrPC while rejecting the prayer pressing for investigation under Section 156(3) of CrPC.”

In his complaint, he mentioned that traces of lemon, ash and other materials were found being used in black magic on regular basis. The complainant, a resident of Banner, further alleged that, his wife used to give him food mixed with ashes and other substances leading to his health problems. “They forced me to become ‘Ghar Jamai’ when I refused, they started using black magic to gain control over me. I found lemon, green chilies, and charcoals in my cupboard. After repetitive request they were not in position to listen me,” he said.

He further added that, his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law are not even accepting that they are doing any black magic against him.

To collect evidences against wife, the complainant had installed call voice recording software in her wife’s mobile. Through which he had recorded his wife’s call with her mother, father and with two mantriks.

In March 2022, the complaint approached court and submitted all evidences that how her wife is using black magic to gain his control.The court order was made available recently. Considering evidences court itself registered a case against all accused under sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt),328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant sections under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

When contacted, Chatushrungi police inspector Rajkumar Waghchoure said he cannot comment as he is busy in Police bandobast of Governor BS Koshiyari.