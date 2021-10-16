Man arrested by Pune police cyber cell for rigging online GMAT exam

PUNE A man was arrested from Jharkhand by Pune city police cyber crime cell for allegedly virtually manipulating the online platform for Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) examination which is a qualifying exam world-over for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree.

The arrested man has been identified as Abhay Mishra, a resident of Mango in the Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand. The cybercrime cell police officials seized one laptop and mobile four pen drives for debit cards and other documents from his possession.

A local court in Pune has remanded him to police custody for more than a week.

The incident came to light after a complainant from Pune approached the cybercrime cell after having used Mishra’s services for a GMAT attempt in which he scored more than 770, according to the complainant.

“Based on information gained from technical analysis, police inspector Meenal Supe-Patil of the cyber police station and an investigating team went to Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and set a trap to arrest Mishra,” read a statement from the Pune police.

Mishra had made a social media profile on which his customers would directly message him. To the complainant, he had sent a list of desired marks and the money that he would charge for scoring them on the customers’ behalf. For more than 750 he quoted ₹4 lakh, for more than 740 he quoted Rs.3.7 lakh, for more than 730 he quoted Rs.3,50,000, for more than 720 he quoted Rs.3 lakh, for more than 710 he quoted Rs.2,70,000 and for more than 700 marks he quoted Rs.2.5 lakh, to the complainant. Once the deal was made through direct messages the accused had asked for remote access through a computer mirroring app, DW services – the accused logged into these applications and pretended to be the complainant and appeared for the trilliums, the complainant told the police.

The complainant score in the fraudulent attempt was above seven 770 out of 800 and once the score was declared the queue started demanding ₹4 lakh from the complainant.

The complainant then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal code along with section 43 (A) (G) (I) (F)of the information technology act, 2008 was registered at the cyber police station of Pune city police. Upon investigating the complaint, the police analysed the location of the Social media profile and system mirroring application and found that the accused was operating from the Jamshedpur area of Jharkhand. The police laid a trap in Jamshedpur, arrested Mishra, and brought him to Pune for producing him in a local court.

