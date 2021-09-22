Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for beating wife to death in Yerawada

PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for beating his wife to death with his bare hands at their house Lakshminagar area of Yerawada on Tuesday night
PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for beating his wife to death with his bare hands at their house Lakshminagar area of Yerawada on Tuesday night.

The suspect was identified as Kishor Shirsath while the deceased was identified as Jayashree Shirsath, both of whom lived with their three children, according to the police.

“We have arrested him. He is a habitual drinker and was trying to escape,” said police inspector (crime) Vijaysingh Chouhan of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s younger brother Rohit Waghmare (23), a resident of Ashoknagar in Yerawada.

The police suspect that the man used water and mop to clean the blood that spilled from the injuries that he caused her. He allegedly kicked and punched her in the chest, head, and back multiple times until she fell.

“Her brother tells us that the suspect used to beat her up for minor reasons. They lived in the joint family with their children and his parents,” said PI Chouhan.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code at Yerawada police station.

