Man arrested for causing death of minor he impregnated

A man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday night for causing the death of a 22-year-old woman whom he had impregnated and later given pills to cause abortion.

The man was identified as Vikas Vasant Mohite (25), a resident of Senapati Kapshi gaon in Kangal taluka of Kolhapur. He works as an electrician and the girl also held a job.

“They were living together in Pune. He took her to Kolhapur when her condition worsened. She died under treatment there. Now whether he bought the medicine without a prescription or not is a part of the investigation. Her mother has alleged that he gave her the medicine without her knowing,” said senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased minor’s father who claimed that the girl was given the pills without her knowledge in order to bring about the abortion. The girl was given the pills on March 12 and a case in the matter was registered on Sunday evening.

As the deceased girl was a minor, the man was also booked for sexual assault of the girl. He was produced in court on Monday.

“We are awaiting opinions from the doctors as well. The doctors from Kolhapur will have to be also consulted for this,” said Sr PI Mugalikar.

A case under Sections 313, 314, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station against Mohite.