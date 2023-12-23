Man arrested for morphing photo of woman colleague

The Bhosari Police have arrested a youngster who stole and morphed a photo of a woman working in the same office. The incident came to light on Thursday around 5:30 pm, and afterwards, the victim lodged a complaint with the Bhosari Police Station against the offender. The accused, Sahil Yusuf Shaikh (24), resident of SS Colony, Dapodi has been booked and arrested under IPC sections 354, 354 (C). According to the police, the accused and the complainant work in the same office at Phugewadi, Kundannagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused and the complainant work in the same office at Phugewadi, Kundannagar. The accused stole photographs of the complainant and later tweaked and saved the obscene image on his phone.

On Thursday evening, the girl accidentally saw her morphed photo in the accused’s mobile phone. Disgusted with the revelation, she immediately filed a complaint at Bhosari police station against the accused. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector S Bhaskar in the case.