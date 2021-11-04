Man arrested for murder of alcoholic father in Pune

PUNE A 25-year-old man turned an accused in the case of murder of his alcoholic father after he lodged a complaint against himself at Yavat police station of Pune rural police.

The deceased man has been identified as Ratansingh Noorsingh Chtodiya (59), a resident of Pargaon in Daund and a native of Keshavnagar in Bhusawal, Jalgaon.

The arrested man has been identified as Ajay Ratansingh Chitodiya (25), who lived with his father. They lived in an open field owned by a private person.

The younger man sold herbal medicine to earn a living.

The older man was habitual of drinking and asked for money from his son often. Around 1:20 am on Wednesday, the son refused to give him money to buy more alcohol and it led to a fight between the two. The older man hit Ajay on the head with a stick and in retaliation, he did the same. The older man suffered a head injury and died, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Yavat police station.