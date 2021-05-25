Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for robbery and trespassing into actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s house
Man arrested for robbery and trespassing into actress Sonalee Kulkarni's house

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 24-year-old man for trespassing into and attacking Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s house in Nigdi
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 24-year-old man for trespassing into and attacking Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s house in Nigdi.

The arrested man was identified as Ajay Vishnu Sekte (24), Kulkarni (33) has a house in the Pradhikaran area of Nigdi.

The man injured in the early morning attack was identified as Manohar Kulkarni, the actress’s father who tried to confront the man.

“We are not sure if it is a fan or a robber who entered the actress’ house. The people who caught him have beaten him up, so he is undergoing treatment at YCM Hospital. Upon further interrogation we will know if he was a fan or not,” said senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Nigdi police station.

A case under Sections for attempted robbery and causing hurt during a robbery of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nigdi police station.

