Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune

PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken ₹16,000 advance from each one.

As per the complaint, who is a supplier of lifts, Shah called the complainant and pretended that he is an administrative officer at a hospital in Talegoan, and the hospital wants to install a lift. He asked the complainant to send a quotation and all necessary details by mail. After a few days, the accused called the complainant and said the tender was passed and he has to deposit ₹56,400. After the payment was made by the complainant, Shah failed to install the lift.

Police inspector at Band Garden police station, Ashwini Satpute, said, “As per the complaint, we have collected call details, banking details and mail ID of the accused and arrested him on Monday from Karegoan in Shirur.”

After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost ₹16,000 in advance from each one.

As of now, nine cases have been registered against him at various police stations across the city.

Band Garden Police has registered FIR against Shah under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 d of the Information Technology Act.

Senior Police Inspector Pratap Mankar is investigating the case.