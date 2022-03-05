Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for threatening policemen with a sword in Warje
pune news

Man arrested for threatening policemen with a sword in Warje

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man for attacking and threatening police officers with a sword as they tried to stop him from brandishing it in public at Warje
The Pune police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man for attacking and threatening police officers with a sword. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man for attacking and threatening police officers with a sword as they tried to stop him from brandishing it in public at Warje.

The arrested man has been identified as Dhananjay Baban Borane, 34, a resident of Mhasoba Tekdi area of Ramnagar in Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Boyane, deployed as staff at Warje Malwadi police station. The incident happened around 12:30 on Thursday afternoon when Borane was roaming around the public toilet area while brandishing a sword.The patrol team approached him and the asked him to stop roaming around with a sword when he pushed Boyane, said police.

“He has some scratches and minor injuries. Borane has a history of seven-eight cases against him including body offences, robbery, and house theft at Kothrud, Dattawadi and one in Warje as well. He was remanded to judicial custody,” said police sub-inspector RN Parve of Warje Malwadi polcie station who is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 353, 504, 506(2) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Law Amendment Act has been registered at Warje police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP