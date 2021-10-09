Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case
pune news

Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case

According to the police complaint, the wife (who died by suicide) was harassed by the man from January 2015 till October 7, 2021, at their house located at Moshi Pradhikaran area
The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:24 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. According to the police, the family took 83 lakh from her family and yet harassed her leading to the victim taking the extreme step.

According to the police complaint, the woman was harassed from January 2015 till October 7, 2021, at their house located at Moshi Pradhikaran area.

The accused identified as Akhil Vipin (33) and mother Sudha (53) were booked on October 8. The FIR was lodged by the 64-year-old father of the victim. According to the FIR, the accused took 83 lakh from her and yet subjected her to mental and physical harassment. Fed up with the treatment meted out to her, she died by suicide after hanging herself in the house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

15.88% children in Maharashtra underweight, 4.05% severely underweight: ICDS

Chandrabhaga found polluted between Khadakwasla dam and Mundhwa bridge: Report

Pune district reports 510 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; 96,832 vaccinated

Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP