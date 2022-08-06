Man assaulted over alleged social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, 4 held
A 24-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district over social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, there was previous enmity between the two groups after fight broke out between them recently.
The latest attack took place in the Karjat on Thursday evening and the victim has been identified as Sunny Pawar. He has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital.
Manoj Patil, superintendent of police (Ahmednagar), said that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar’s friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested. Mane in his complaint named 14 persons as suspects, all from Karjat.
Pawar was attacked when he and Mane were going to attend an event on his two-wheeler and were waiting for a friend near a medical shop.
According to Patil, the police are still verifying the information related to social media posts. “We have arrested four persons regarding the attack. We are verifying details about social media post as mentioned in the FIR based on complaint,” said Patil.
Pawar, according to SP, has criminal cases lodged against him and was externed out of the town limits by the local police recently.
According to the FIR, Pawar was attacked when he and Mane were on their way to attend an event on his two-wheeler and waiting for a friend near a medical shop. While the duo were waiting, some men approached them on a two-wheeler. “They were carrying a sword, sickle, and hockey sticks. One of them called Pawar and reproached him over a social media post over Nupur Sharma. After being attacked with sharp weapons, Pawar dropped unconscious after which the accused thought he was dead and left the spot,” the FIR stated.
Local police officials said there was previous enmity between victim and the suspect. Police inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav said, “There was a fight between the victim and accused recently and criminal complaints had been lodged in connection with the incidents. Preliminary investigation reveals that the attack was due to a previous fight. The allegations related to social media posts of the victim are being verified.”
An FIR was registered against 14 people under sections 307 (attempt to murder),143 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), rioting, 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
5 die as LPG cylinder explodes on boat
Five people were killed and several others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded on a motor boat carrying sand and around 20 labourers in Sone River in Patna on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Rampur-Patila ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna. Four of those charred to death were identified as Ranjan Paswan (32), Dasrath Paswan (32, Kanhai Bind (40) and Om Prakash Rai (34).
CISF head constable opens fire in Kolkata’s Indian Museum
A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force opened fire in the Indian Museum premises killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring an assistant commandant in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The police said that the accused fired at least 15 rounds. The accused, Akshaye Kumar Mishra was arrested by the Kolkata Police. The victims were rushed to the SSKM hospital where ASI Ranjit Kumar Sarengi died. Subir Ghosh, the assistant commandant suffered bullet injuries on his wrist.
Pune techie duped of ₹9 lakh in fake MNC franchise deal
The Chinchwad police have lodged a case of cheating based on the complaint of a city-based IT engineer who was duped of Rs 9.31 lakh by an unknown person who allegedly used fake mail id of a multinational company and tried to sell the victim “franchise” of the company. As per the complainant, on July 27 the complainant had sent all required documents on the given mail id. However, the mail was rejected.
Only 6 of 200 mobile food trucks in Pune operate with permission
According to RTO rules, commercial activity of setting up LPG-linked gas stones on moving three and four-wheelers is banned under Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 39/92 and 52/191. DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “Many of these food trucks parked at busy chowks cause traffic jams and public inconvenience. Currently, there is no permission for them to function at chowks.“
Har Ghar Tiranga: UP prisoners aim to prepare 2 lakh flags before August 15
As a part of the 75th year of Independence Day, 'the inmates of UP jails', Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava have been preparing national flags on a large scale. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Besides, preparation to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails has already started.
