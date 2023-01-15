Man attacks Pune police official with kitchen knife after not getting food

An on-duty police official suffered injuries when a man attacked him with a kitchen knife on Saturday night , police officials said.

According to officials, the policeman sustained injuries on his face and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accused has been identified as Mahanandeshwar alias Mallya Mahadev Batale (24),a resident of Naldurg in Osmanabad district.

As per information received by police, the officials on night duty visited a Chinese food snacks centre at Dhanori Jakat Naka as it was operating beyond permissible hours. Once the police arrived, the owner shut the snacks centre. The accused who was there to grab a bite, did not get food due to police intervention. The accused got angry and attacked police official Sachin Uttam Jagdale (38) with a kitchen knife.

Police told Jagdale suffered cuts and wounds on his face and declared out of danger after primary treatment at the hospital.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under sections of 353,333 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

