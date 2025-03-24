Man beaten, handed over to police for filming in public restroom on DP Road
Mar 24, 2025 07:08 AM IST
A man was severely beaten by the locals for allegedly recording a video of other men urinating in a public restroom at a lawn on DP Road in Kothrud. The incident took place on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Mangesh Javahire (35), a resident of Ajinkya Heights, Katraj gaon.
A worker from the lawn filed a complaint against the accused at the Alankar police station. Upon inspecting his mobile phone, the police found that he had recorded videos of men urinating.
