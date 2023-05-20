Man booked for allegedly beating puppy

Pune: The police have booked a man accused of brutally beating a four-month-old Siberian husky in Kondhwa.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident of the accused, identified as Junaid Khan, physically abusing the puppy at the gallery of his flat in Undri on May 15 alerted NGO Mission Possible Foundation.

A team of the NGO rushed to the spot and rescued the animal from the accused’s house.

Animal activist Padmini Stump said, “The puppy looked scared. When we asked the accused about the physical assault, he said to take the dog and do whatever they want with the animal. We approached the police and a case against the accused has been registered at Kondhwa police station. Veterinary professionals are taking care of the puppy.”

Vijay Vagare, sub-inspector, Kondhwa police station, said, “An FIR has been registered a case has been registered under Sections 428 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.”

