Man booked for killing wife in Akurdi

PUNE The Pune police booked a man for locking his wife in the compact bathroom of their house and killing her and fleeing before early morning hours on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ritu Dhere, 20, while her accused husband was identified as Sham Dhere, a native of Shahpur Ambad Dadegaon in Jalna district. The two were living in a rented room Vitthalwadi area of Akurdi, according to police.

The woman’s body was found in the toilet of the compact house with the facility latched lock from the outside, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nigdi police station.