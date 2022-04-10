Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road

PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road.

The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials.

According to the FIR, the girl was on her way to attend a class when the accused accosted her near hotel Saffron where he indulged in flashing and made obscene gestures at the woman. Also, he hurled obscene slurs at the victim and stalked her. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.

Police station in charge Sunil Mane said that an FIR has been lodged and investigation has begun to nab the accused.

A case under section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage ) , 354 (a) ( sexual harassment ) ( d) ( ollows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman ) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Vishrambaugh police station.

