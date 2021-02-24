IND USA
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time

A man was booked for submitting false documents regarding chemotherapy in order to evade jail time under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and an attempted murder case
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST

A man was booked for submitting false documents regarding chemotherapy in order to evade jail time under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and an attempted murder case.

The man was identified as Nilesh Baswant (35) who was booked for attempted murder in 2015 and arrested in 2016.

The case against the man was registered under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 387, 447, 504, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 7 of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Kondhwa police station.

Assistant police commissioner Ramesh Galande of Pune police is now investigating the MCOCA case.

“He had been in jail since 2016 and had finally got a temporary bail of four weeks by the Supreme Court in April 2020. He got two four-month extensions. He had then newly applied for normal bail. That application was rejected by the local court and is now pending in the High Court. But while investigating his papers, a forgery was found,” said Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Pune police crime branch who found the forgery and lodged a complaint.

“The applicant needs to be treated by 04 chemotherapy three weekly for six cycles depending upon the court review of IHC and PET-CT scan,” read the forged hospital note.

He had allegedly forged the letter on a letterhead of a hospital called OncoLife Cancer Centre, located in Shendre, Satara.

The forged documents were allegedly created and submitted between June 24, 2020, and July 9, 2020, in the court of special MCOCA judge as his temporary bail extension was about to end, according to the police.

A case under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged as genuine), 198 (using a false certificate as true), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against the man.

