Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
A man was booked for submitting false documents regarding chemotherapy in order to evade jail time under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and an attempted murder case.
The man was identified as Nilesh Baswant (35) who was booked for attempted murder in 2015 and arrested in 2016.
The case against the man was registered under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 387, 447, 504, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 7 of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Kondhwa police station.
Assistant police commissioner Ramesh Galande of Pune police is now investigating the MCOCA case.
“He had been in jail since 2016 and had finally got a temporary bail of four weeks by the Supreme Court in April 2020. He got two four-month extensions. He had then newly applied for normal bail. That application was rejected by the local court and is now pending in the High Court. But while investigating his papers, a forgery was found,” said Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Pune police crime branch who found the forgery and lodged a complaint.
“The applicant needs to be treated by 04 chemotherapy three weekly for six cycles depending upon the court review of IHC and PET-CT scan,” read the forged hospital note.
He had allegedly forged the letter on a letterhead of a hospital called OncoLife Cancer Centre, located in Shendre, Satara.
The forged documents were allegedly created and submitted between June 24, 2020, and July 9, 2020, in the court of special MCOCA judge as his temporary bail extension was about to end, according to the police.
A case under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged as genuine), 198 (using a false certificate as true), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against the man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case registered against social media handles backing Marne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Why groundwater is an invisible, but crucial resource
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox