Man booked for ₹4.37 crore cheating fraud in Pune
Pune: The Sinhgad police have lodged a case against a 40-year-old person for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of ₹4.37 crore on the pretext of investing their money in share market and promised him 24 per cent returns. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Appaso Vihar of Oakwood Hill Society in Baner and the crime took place between July 2020 and Jan 2021.
According to the FIR, Vihar floated a company “AR Trading” where he dealt in forex trading, share trading and construction. He took ₹5 crore from the investor and returned ₹62.50 lakh as return on investment. Later, he did not return ₹4.37 crore to the victim. A case under IPC 420 (cheating) and Information Technology (IT) act has been lodged against the accused. ACP Narayan Shirgaonkar is the supervisory officer in the case.
Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates
The state Common Entrance Test examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture and state CET exam. Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.
U.P. govt shortlists 5 companies for launching heliport service between Agra and Mathura
The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has shortlisted five companies for the construction and operation of heliports through PPP mode (public-private partnership) between Agra and Mathura. The government has also prepared an action plan to start heliport services from Lucknow to Naimisharanya Dham and Dudhwa National Park. The five companies selected by the tourism department to start heliport service between Agra and Mathura are Blade India, Rajas Adventure, Oasis, Shaurya Aeronautics, and Shirisha Technologies.
Illegal sand mining racket busted, activists suspect govt. officials involved
An illegal sand mining racket was busted from the Mutha riverbed at Shivne by a team of Pune district officials along with the police department on Thursday night. This, despite the state government having strictly prohibited sand mining in any of the riverbed areas. A raid was carried out and a JCB machine and a tractor were seized from the spot following repeated complaints from local citizens and civic activists.
Jayant Patil scotches speculation of differences with leadership
Mumbai: president of the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, Jayant Patil, has reportedly expressed unhappiness at being overlooked for the post of the leader of opposition in the Assembly in favour of Ajit Pawar. Patil, 60, is one of the most seasoned leaders in the NCP and was mentored by Sharad Pawar. He has headed several ministries including home, finance, rural development over many years.
Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD
Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department. The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again. On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city.
